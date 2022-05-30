Off the back of heritage listing for Kurrumbede homestead, organisers of the Dorothea Mackellar Poetry Awards are hoping for a record breaking number of entries this year.
Known as the longest running and largest poetry competition for school children in the country, the awards usually attract around 1000 entrants.
But poetry awards officer Brittany Riley said this year, organisers are anticipating their biggest talent pool since the competition began in 1984.
"It's really really special, it started from just a few local entries and now we get entries from Gunnedah to Western Australia," Ms Riley said.
Entrants this year will be asked to respond to the theme 'In My Opinion'.
"With this year's theme, we're hoping the kids write persuasively and creatively about the issues that affect them," Ms Riley said.
The competition includes awards for every level of schooling, as well as categories for small schools, the Gunnedah and Tamworth regions, and children in assisted learning programs.
"There's so many stories that come out if it," Ms Riley said.
"We've had entries from detention centres and entries and winners from refugees that have immigrated to Australia. There's lots of culture and colour."
The competition has seen a spike in popularity in recent years, which Ms Riley said was due to the Dorothea Mackellar silo art work and the fight for state heritage listing of the poet's Kurrumbede homestead, located near Gunnedah.
This year the judging panel includes Ross Clarke, Michelle Taylor and Cheryl Clarke.
