The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth region weather: overnight storm causes power outages and trees to come down

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 30 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo: Essential Energy

THOUSANDS of residents across the New England North West woke up to power outages this morning after wild winds ripped through overnight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.