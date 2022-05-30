THOUSANDS of residents across the New England North West woke up to power outages this morning after wild winds ripped through overnight.
Wind gusts of up to 93km per hour were clocked at the Tamworth airport just before 6pm on Monday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM)
Essential Energy workers and State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers have their work cut out for them as locals call in about blackouts, fallen trees and damaged rooves.
Residents have reported fallen powerlines, trees and branches down and even trampolines landing in other people's yards.
A severe weather warning was in place for damaging winds when the storm hit.
SES teams are on hand to help and can be reached on 132 500, while Essential Energy can be contacted on 132 080.
The BoM has forecast more rain to fall on Tuesday, 4.6mm of the wet stuff was notched at the airport weather gauge in the 24 hours to 9am this morning.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council has advised Wallabadah Road and Taylor's Lane have reopened after debris was cleared.
Gap Road was still being cleared overnight.
Punyarra Street in Werris Creek had a fallen tree across the road which has taken down powerlines, o people need to proceed with extreme caution.
Anzac Parade between Punyarra and Dewhurst streets has powerlines down and travellers have been urged to be cautious.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
