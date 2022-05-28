The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Ashcroft and Kayler Legacy Collection finds permanent home at Tamworth's Australian Country Music Hall of Fame

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
May 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEGACY COLLECTION: Gay Kayler, wife of the late Johnny Ashcroft, presented the unique collection to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Photo: Caitlin Reid

A UNIQUE collection of memorabilia honouring the late Johnny Ashcroft and his wife Gay Kayler will now have a permanent home in the country music capital.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.