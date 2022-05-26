Tamworth health patients may not have to pay for the cost of an ambulance for a fortnight, as a result of an escalation of rolling strike actions by the state's paramedics, and other public sector unions.
Along with refusing to take patient billing details or report on key performance indicators as part of a paperwork strike, members of the Australian Paramedics Association (APA) will also refuse to move stations to cover gaps.
The industrial action is part of a campaign by nearly every public sector union in the state against the state's wage cap policy - which is set to force public servants to take a major wage cut this year.
Teachers at Catholic and independent schools will be the latest to walk off the job this Friday. Public school teachers, nurses, and transport workers have already engaged in industrial action.
"The Government has chosen not to intervene as workloads soar, response times blow out and staff report dangerous levels of fatigue," according to association vice president Scott Beaton.
"For Paramedics, backing down from these demands is not an option. The safety of our patients and our colleagues is at stake."
The bans are part of a two-week escalation of industrial action in the lead up to next month's state budget, he said.
By refusing to input patient billing information on internal electronic medical records, the ban will make it harder for NSW Health to send patients an ambulance bill.
The APA wants a commitment from the government on a wage increase - which would require an end to the state's 2.5 per cent cap on wages - 1500 extra staff, and funding for specialists and referral networks to address workload and ease worsening bed block.
Rural health minister Bronnie Taylor was contacted for comment.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
