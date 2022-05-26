The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth patients to get free ambulance services, thanks to escalating strike action

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
May 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FREE RIDE: Tamworth health patients may not have to pay for the cost of an ambulance for a fortnight, as a result of an escalation of rolling strike actions by the state's paramedics, and other public sector unions. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Tamworth health patients may not have to pay for the cost of an ambulance for a fortnight, as a result of an escalation of rolling strike actions by the state's paramedics, and other public sector unions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.