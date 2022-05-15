The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Dental association lays out recommendations for federal government, including aged care scheme

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
May 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SORE SPOT: Dental association president Michael Jonas said the federal government needs to make some changes and commit funding. Photo: supplied, file

THE Australian Dental Association (ADA) NSW is demanding the federal government better support the oral health industry, with huge public waiting lists putting massive pressure on the sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.