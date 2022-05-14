FOR homegrown talent Rod Coote, his new album is all about hometown pride.
The rising Newcastle-based indie-folk singer and songwriter's latest album New England draws on his experiences growing up in Manilla, and fond memories of his childhood.
"When you move to the coast or the city you realise how special it was growing up in the country," he told the Leader.
"We had so much time after school to explore the beautiful surrounds like Tamworth, Manilla.
"I spent a lot of time hanging out with my brothers and sisters and friends going for bushwalks and camping, and I like using metaphors of mountains, rivers and trees as a way to express my feelings in my songs."
From busking on the streets of Tamworth, to gaining national radio airplay on ABC Radio and Triple J, his musician journey has already taken him exciting places, including Pete Murray's recording studio.
"The album was recorded in Australian singer-songwriter Pete Murray's studio with Garrett Kato near Byron Bay, who has also produced music for Tones and I, Angus & Julia Stone, Pete Murray and many more local Australian bands and artists," he said.
A yet to be released music video will showcase the New England region, an area the former Manilla High School student is proud to showcase to his listeners.
"I filmed the music video in between Armidale and Tamworth, also in Manilla and a bit on the drive back to Newcastle, it will be released in a few weeks," he said.
"Parts of it were filmed on my sister's farm and it really captures that New England feel."
The EP was released on Friday, and Coote will now play a line of support shows in Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong, and hopes to do some shows in Tamworth and Armidale.
He also has his sights set on Europe at the end of the year after recently signing with European/North American-based record label Two Key Records.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
