Pub test: Tamworth voters make decision as day of judgement approaches

With just one week left until election day, voters have finally heard from candidates both near and far.
It was the week of debates last week, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese laying into each other, live on television, with millions looking on.
Meanwhile, on the local scale, Tamworth had a chance to hear from our own aspiring politicians, at the Tamworth Business Chamber's candidates' forum.
The events were timely. Since the opening of pre-polling on Monday, the Australian Electoral Commission has reported that hundreds of thousands of votes have already been cast, so time is fast running out for candidates to win our hearts - or at least our vote.
The Leader's panel of Tamworth voters are closer than ever to casting their judgement on the candidates, in the campaign's second-last week.
Nicole Schafer, teacher, 47:
Nicole gave debate week to the opposition leader, Anthony Albanese.
"More and more we are seeing the current government falling short on climate net zero, housing shortage, cost of living, health," she said.
"The word around is that Anthony has won the last two debates."
Mrs Schafer said the biggest issues at the candidates' forum were water security, health and community-building projects.
"Why the government is not looking for alternative plans to secure water but continuing with their over-priced Dungowan dam project amazes me," she said.
"When asked about buying back the over allocation of water licences, Barnaby brushed over it and responded with an answer that lacked all the detail or substance."
Meanwhile, medical shortages "are ridiculous" and the community risks missing out on "anything over and above the necessary and expected funding that every region receives".
"Why has it taken so long to bring a university to Tamworth? Wagga, Port Macquarie, Dubbo, Coffs Harbour, Bathurst, Orange, Lismore, have a functioning university campus. Where is ours?"
She's feeling disillusioned and uncertain for our region and finding it hard to choose who to vote for, and believes a hung parliament may be on the cards nationally.
Cathy Trindall, educator, 60, Gomeroi woman:
Cathy said the Opposition Leader was "the clear leader for me" in the campaign's last week, pointing to his demonstrated stronger leadership in backing an IVF program, plus his position on childcare reforms and women returning to work after a child.
She has made up her mind on her vote, which will go to the Labor opposition, which she also believes will win the election. The biggest issues of the campaign are cost of living, the environment and business tax evasion.
"We all are experiencing the high cost of living including accessing quality and affordable fresh fruit, vegetables and meat," she said.
"This is across all levels and tiers of society and people are finding it difficult to place the very basics on the dinner table, that is if they have a home or affordable housing and accommodation."
Meanwhile, "the rich are getting richer and the general society poorer by the minute" as a result of not paying their taxes, she said.
Finally, where are the policy reforms around the NDIS and in particular in relation to Aboriginal people? It's about access, affordability and choice. Rural and remote areas are limited to access and choice.
She didn't pay much attention to the televised national debates, which she said proved to be nothing but a slanging match.
Kate Hofman, art gallery owner, 42:
Kate was another local voter who attended this week's meet the candidates forum, and gave the local debate to challenger, Labor's Laura Hughes.
"Seeing how everyone performed was certainly revealing, with several candidates really struggling under the scrutiny," she said.
"Laura Hughes from Labor seems really up to the task. She communicated well, had good, practical ideas, seemed down to earth and I think she would do a great job representing our region.
"Barnaby Joyce was able to put his point across, and he certainly has the experience, but I can't say I agree with his ideas and honestly, he seems weary of it all."
She came away from the debate feeling that the electorate's independent candidates "have personal agendas that aren't being disclosed publicly." As a result, she's voting for the ALP, after voting independent in the past.
Dwone Jones, business owner, 55:
Dwone said the moment of the week was the Prime Minister's "excuse" for walking away from a national ICAC.
"I couldn't believe Scott Morrison's excuse for not establishing an Integrity Commission is that it would somehow damage democracy," he said.
"As if corruption itself doesn't weaken our institutions and the public's trust in our democratic system."
Like the rest of the pub test jury, Dwone gave the week to Anthony Albanese, though he remains an undecided voter. The biggest issues that will decide that vote are water security, local infrastructure and climate change.
"I did see that the Nationals announced more funding for regional health, so that's something," he said.
Bryson Shepherdson, plant mechanic, 25:
Bryson was convinced by a moment that many have called a 'gaffe', his clear support for a major increase in the minimum wage. He's voting Labor too.
"I was leading towards Scomo, but when Albanese came out with the rate increase of 5.1 per cent, that swayed me," he said.
Cost of living is still the main issue at the front of his mind.
"The overall strength of the economy is still big for me, and I'm still concerned about where all the money for all of the spending that is being proposed will come from," he said.
"Definitely didn't expect Albo to pull a figure for a wage rise out of nowhere like that, and the fact that it was heavily contested must mean he's onto something."
Bryson said the government hasn't been able to produce particularly solid policy, certainly not enough to swing him back from his decision. He also believes Labor is the likely winner.
Bryson missed the debate because, like so many people, he was working long hours to pay the bills.
By Andrew Messenger
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
