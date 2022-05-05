RESIDENTS rallied on Wednesday night to remember victims of domestic violence and raise awareness.
Around 30 people gathered at Bicentennial Park for Tamworth Family Support Service's (TFSS) domestic violence memorial vigil.
Advertisement
TFSS women and children refuge case manager Natalie Ryan said with everyone having a part to play in ending domestic violence, she was thrilled with the turnout.
"It's good to know we're not alone with trying to tackle the issue," she said.
"It's good to know there's support out there."
READ ALSO:
Community members, students, organisations, representatives from Tamworth Regional Council and the police were in attendance on Wednesday night.
The vigil included speeches from a domestic violence survivor, wreath laying, an update from police about their work, and an acknowledgment of the women who have lost their lives since July 2021.
"[Domestic violence] isn't something that can be targeted as a singular, it needs to be done as a community, everyone needs to work together," Ms Ryan said.
TFSS CEO Belinda Kotris said the event, which was also held in Narrabri, was an opportunity to raise awareness.
"We all know someone who has been touched by domestic or family violence," Ms Kotris said.
"We are 18 weeks into the year and 18 women have lost their lives.
"They leave behind family and friends who love them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.