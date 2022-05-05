The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Family Support Service hosts domestic violence vigil to remember women and children

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated May 5 2022 - 8:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RESIDENTS rallied on Wednesday night to remember victims of domestic violence and raise awareness.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.