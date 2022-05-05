The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Damming rural health inquiry finds rural people are dying 'premature deaths' due to health system

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated May 5 2022 - 3:48am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRISIS: Tamworth hospital is the "busiest emergency department outside the metropolitan areas" due to its enormous catchment area, but struggles to attract specialists to cover demand, Tamworth Medical Staff Council chair Doctor David Scott told the inquiry. Photo: file

Residents of rural areas are dying "premature deaths" as a result of a failing healthcare system, riven with staff shortages, inequity and staff bullying, according to a damming new parliamentary inquiry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.