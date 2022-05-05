Residents of rural areas are dying "premature deaths" as a result of a failing healthcare system, riven with staff shortages, inequity and staff bullying, according to a damming new parliamentary inquiry.
After nearly two years of hearings and submissions, the NSW parliament's 'health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote New South Wales' inquiry has finally released its 294-page report.
It also found that "there is a culture of fear operating within NSW Health in relation to employees speaking out and raising concerns and issues about patient safety, staff welfare and inadequate resources".
Tamworth hospital is the "busiest emergency department outside the metropolitan areas" due to its enormous catchment area, but struggles to attract specialists to cover demand, Tamworth Medical Staff Council chair Doctor David Scott told the inquiry.
Gunnedah's "crisis" health care system is used as a case study by the inquiry. Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the community of more than 12,000 has just 4.75 full-time equivalent doctors.
In its first finding, the inquiry determined that rural residents endure "significantly poorer health outcomes, greater incidents of chronic disease and greater premature deaths" than their metropolitan counterparts.
The committee also identified specific elements within the system that are failing.
Finding 7 rules that the existing GP/VMO model, using doctors in private practice to cover rural emergency rooms "is creating difficulties for NSW Health in ensuring doctor coverage in hospitals, and many doctors working under this model experience enormous pressure".
And in Finding 9 the committee found that "there is a critical shortage of health professionals across rural, regional and remote communities resulting in staffing deficiencies in hospitals and health services".
The inquiry also heard from multiple nurses of fear of speaking out about inadequate services or systemic failings for fear of bullying or intimidation.
In Finding 19, the inquiry determined that "there is a lack of transparency and accountability of NSW Health and the rural and regional Local Health Districts in terms of governance."
Finding 20 found that "there is a culture of fear operating within NSW Health in relation to employees speaking out and raising concerns and issues about patient safety, staff welfare and inadequate resources".
The inquiry also recommended considering holding an additional inquiry into mental health services in the future.
But the inquiry stopped short of recommending mandated minimum staffing levels for rural communities, despite a recommendation from both Animal Justice and Greens Party committee members.
Committee chair, Labor MLC Greg Donnelly, said the inquiry had heard repeated stories of individuals and families being let down by the health system.
"We heard stories of emergency departments with no doctors; of patients being looked after by cooks and cleaners; of excessive wait times for treatment; and of misdiagnoses and medical errors," he said.
The inquiry made 12 findings and 32 recommendations.
It lasted 21 months, including 15 hearings involving 220 individual witnesses, over 700 submissions and visited seven locations around the state including Gunnedah.
The government is due to respond to the inquiry in November.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
