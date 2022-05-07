OXLEY High School student Lane Pittman is one step closer to achieving his dreams after making it through the blind auditions of popular signing show 'The Voice'.
The 15-year-old, who has been singing for as long as he can remember, earned himself a four chair turn with an emotional cover of Luke Combs' 'Even Though I'm Leaving'.
Lane said the song was dedicated to his late father, who passed away in a car accident four years ago.
"The lyrics for me have a really personal connection," he said.
"The whole meaning of that song is a kid grows up and then at the end his dad passes away."
Mesmerised by Lane's talent, all four judges turned their chairs to signal they wanted the young talent on their team.
"I went in their that day not really expecting a single chair to turn," Lane said.
"I was in genuine shock, I didn't believe a single thing that had happened in the last 60 seconds."
Inspired by the likes of Travis Collins, The Wolfe Brothers, Luke Combs, and Keith Urban, choosing which judge to go with was a no brainer for Lane.
"I'd always said if I made it on and if Keith turned for me he would be my coach," Lane said.
"He got as big as he could in Australia and then went over to Nashville and now he's one of the biggest in the world.
"That's kind of where I'm hoping to aim my career."
Lane is the second Tamworth talent to join Keith Urban's team, after fellow Oxley High Student Freddie Bailey made it through the auditions in episode four.
"Freddie and I have been good mates since I started high school back in 2018, we've done school band and played together a lot," Lane said.
For his first experience on reality TV, Lane said it was exactly like it's portrayed on our screens.
"The lights are on you, you're walking out to the back of four chairs, it's pin-drop quiet, that's no joke, you could hear anything drop."
But what he didn't expect was all the great friends he's made in the process.
"I definitely didn't think that all of us contestants would get as close as we did, because you go in there thinking it's reality TV and you're there to win," Lane said.
"But we're all like a huge family now, we talk on the daily.
"That's one of the things I cherish the most from the entire experience."
While it's still early days of the competition, Lane has big dreams for his future.
"Hopefully in the next 10 to 15 years I'll be over in America writing, recording and maybe selling out some shows," he said.
"But I'm just happy every time I step out onto a stage and get to share what I do with people."
