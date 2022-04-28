The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Police arrest 25-year-old man after car crashed into TC's Takeaway on Goonoo Goonoo Road in Tamworth overnight as owners battle on

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 28 2022 - 7:06am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAMAGE: Police were called to a business at the intersection of Lydia Street and Goonoo Goonoo Road after reports of a crash. Photo: Peter Hardin

THE SLEEPING owner of a popular takeaway store was woken before dawn on Thursday to a "big bang", before finding a car had crashed through his recently-renovated shopfront.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.