New England police locate man's body after housefire on New England Highway at Ben Lomond, near Glen Innes

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 27 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
BODY FOUND: Police made the tragic discovery during an inspection of the property. Photo: File

A BODY has been tragically found inside the charred remains of a house near Glen Innes, after a fierce blaze broke out in the early hours of the morning.

