The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Court denies compensation application after fraudster Timothy Leslie Schultz worked at Tamworth Telstra centre among other jobs

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 25 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCAMMER: The man was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to fraud charges but a compensation application was rejected. Photo: The Area News

A SCAMMER, who lied on his resume to get a job at a Tamworth telecommunications centre, will not have to pay back the wages he earned after a court found he did the work required.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.