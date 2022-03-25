The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Rising COVID-19 cases cause four of region's tips to close at weekend

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 25 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOUR TIPS CLOSE: A spike in COVID-19 numbers has forced four of the region's tips to close. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file.

RISING COVID-19 cases have forced four of the region's tips to close this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Deputy Editor

Madeline Link is the deputy editor at the Northern Daily Leader, with a focus on Tamworth Regional Council, water management and court reporting. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@northerndailyleader.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.