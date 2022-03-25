The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth students strike from school to plant a tree, battle warming

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated March 25 2022 - 7:42am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRIKE: Tamworth students have planted trees to take part in the global schools strike for climate on Friday. Photo: Andrew Messenger

Tamworth students have planted trees to take part in the global schools strike for climate on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.