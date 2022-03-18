news, latest-news,

A local wildlife carer said she was left "horrified" after hearing the news a young girl had been attacked by a kangaroo near Armidale. A three-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital, after suffering serious cuts when she was attacked by a kangaroo on the veranda of a home on Thursday afternoon. Uralla's Denise Friedman from Wires New England said it was rare - if ever - they'd received a call from wildlife entering in someone's backyard and posing a threat. Read also: "I've been doing this for many years and we don't get many calls like this, so it's most likely a one-off in this case," she said, noting she didn't know the circumstances surrounding this specific attack. "If you have a male roo, they can get rough especially if there are females around and he sees someone or something as a threat - mainly the big Eastern Greys," she explained. She said people were best to keep away from any wildlife that may happen to enter their backyards if they weren't injured. Of course if they were hurt, put a call in to Wires. "The best thing to do is to just leave it alone. They normally don't do it [attack] but it will go away if left alone." The girl was treated at the scene before she was flown from Armidale to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, on Thursday evening. She was reported to be in a stable condition in hospital where she was undergoing further treatment.

