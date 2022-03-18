news, latest-news,

Gunnedah's relationship with its sister city of Lane Cove may deepen because of a "funny little coincidence". Lane Cove's new mayor is Andrew Zbik, the husband of former Gunnedah local Bronwyn Zbik (nee Deane), and has visited the shire many times. It's because of this connection that the Zbiks were instrumental in driving a drought appeal, Gold for Gunnedah, for the shire from 2018-2019. At the time, Mr Zbik was a Lane Cove councillor, and after finding out the sister city relationship was originally formed in drought in 2002, suggested to his colleagues that they step in and once again help their sister city. Almost $32,000 was raised through the campaign and gifted to the shire through Gunnedah Rotary West, and in late 2019, the Zbiks travelled with their young family to visit drought-affected farms and meet locals. Mr Zbik said he had already written to Gunnedah shire's mayor Jamie Chaffey and was hopeful the two councils could work together. "I think it would be nice, maybe in this term, to look at something more meaningful," he said. Both Mr Zbik and his wife believe the education sector is a good avenue to look into. "I think there's an opportunity amongst our schools, the concept, and that's something I'd be happy to investigate ... whether they do letters or a video hook-up, it's a good way for country and city kids to learn about different parts of Australia," Mr Zbik said. "I'm always happy to hear ideas of what we can do with our two communities. Any outreach and communication is welcome." Cr Chaffy said the council valued all of its sister city relationships for their "cultural, social and economic opportunities". "It's great to hear from Lane Cove, to hear they are also really keen, now that restrictions are starting to lift, to further develop our relationship going forward," he said. Over the years, Mrs Zbik has discovered she is one of a number of Lane Cove residents who had once lived in Gunnedah. "We found out through Gold for Gunnedah, everyone has some form of connection," she said. "The reason why I'm attracted to Lane Cove is that it has a real community, country vibe. "You used to walk down the street in Gunnedah and would always run into someone you know, because that's the community, and I get that in Lane Cove." Mrs Zbik said she and her husband were keen for the two communities to engage further in the future. "We're open to suggestions. What can we do? What do people want to see happen with the relationship?" she said. Mrs Zbik said the the drought campaign was "a great educational time" for her children and she hoped they could visit her home town again soon. "It's a funny little coincidence that I'm from Gunnedah and we're sister cities," she said. "I'm so proud of showing off Gunnedah to my family ... there was something very special about Gunnedah."

