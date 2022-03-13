news, latest-news,

Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in the state's Northern Tablelands. Emergency services were called to the New England Highway, Black Mountain, about 25km north of Armidale, at about 5.35am this morning (Sunday, March 13) following reports that a hatch back and truck had collided head on. The driver and sole occupant of the hatch back, a 38-year-old Cranebrook woman, died at the scene. The truck driver, a 59-year-old West Tamworth man, was uninjured. He was taken to Armidale Hospital for mandatory testing. There was no one else in the truck. Read also: Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the crash. Inquiries are continuing and police are appealing for anyone who has information or dashcam footage to contact Armidale Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

