community,

THE Tamworth NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has just gained five new volunteers, at a time when more numbers have never been more important. The new additions passed their fundamental training last week, and some are looking to develop their skills even further. They were put through the ropes and trained in scenarios which required them to identify and control risks, secure sites, and debrief after the incident had been handled. While some are new to the emergency service sector, Emma Murphy said the desire to help people runs in her family. "My dad has been a paid staff member for the RFS (Rural Fire Service) for a long time, and I wanted to do something to give back and get involved," she said. "But I wanted to go in a different direction to what my dad did and I landed on the SES." She said the training was extremely informative and taught her not just new skills, but a new way of thinking about dangerous situations and the different types of hazards SES members can face. READ ALSO: Ms Murphy already knows how important emergency service crews are, but she said the situation in the north of the state at the moment has made it more obvious to everyone else too. "Coming from a family which has been involved in emergency services I was always aware of how important it is," she said. "It's definitely nice to know that when these big events do happen, that there is always going to be someone there to help you out." Fellow trainee Josh Morton said he was excited to become part of the organisation, and decided the SES was right for him having studied paramedics at university. He said it was promising to see other young people there with him, giving him faith the service will continue to fulfil its important role long into the future. "It was good to see lots of other young people getting involved, the SES are an organisation that has a lot to give back to its volunteers, and it's good that a lot of other young people have signed up to hopefully, have a long career in the SES." Tamworth training coordinator Ann Bartimote, said she was glad to see interest being shown, and noted some of the trainees also completed additional courses which will allow them to operate communications equipment. She was glad to have several new people signing up, especially with a shortage of volunteers across the country. "Everyone across the country is time-poor, so the more volunteers we have the more it spreads the load, and it's just wonderful having new people having their hands up to volunteer," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/6423d647-2f08-4f44-ba04-c96c458e99f6.png/r8_0_1918_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg