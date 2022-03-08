news, latest-news,

BECOME a warrior of waste to help keep the streets of Tamworth clean. Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light are preparing to host their first 100 mile dinner, which will educate locals on the importance of recycling. Rotary club member and event organiser Richard Walker, said everyday items like glassware, mattresses, tyres and plastic could be converted and reused. "It's just about keeping it out of landfill," Mr Walker said. READ ALSO: Those interested in learning how to go more 'green' will hear from Jo Taranto, co-founder of 'Good for the Hood' and Professor Veena Sahajwalla, a materials scientist, engineer and inventor who has pioneered research into turning waste into valuable resources. "They are both leaders in sustainability within their own industries and make an intense impact upon local communities," Mr Walker said. A custom three course meal will also be provided with ingredients sourced locally and country musician Loren Ryan will keep the crowd entertained. Mr Walker said participants will walk away from the dinner with knowledge about what they can do in the community to improve sustainability. "It can be done," he said. "You don't just throw things in the tip." The event will be held at the West Tamworth League Club on March 25, at 6pm. Tickets are $60 and are available for purchase at eventbrite.com/e/273989689537 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/38fdc6f6-7bef-476e-8c39-893fb1abcedd.jpg/r0_289_5672_3494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg