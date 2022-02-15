community,

A VERY public sledging has forced the thieves who made 'Hoff' with Bendemeer's 'Hometown of Josh Hazlewood' sign to bring it back in the dead of night. It's a little battered, bruised and worse for wear, but it's back. Word around town is that the missing sign was the result of a prank gone wrong 'un, but local Greg Offord is just glad common sense prevailed. "We were already in the process of getting it replaced after a generous offer from a business in Tamworth," he said. "It's the power of social media and media in general - I'm thinking someone may have been roped into it. "Someone knew someone, who knew someone, who knew someone and told them they'd caused a bit of a stir. "It's probably been a prank." Read also: The sign is Bendemeer's ode to their homegrown Hazlewood [known to his teammates as Hoff], the Australian fast bowler who'll face off against Sri Lanka in the T20 match tonight. Funds for the sign were raised by the Grey Fergie Tractor Muster Committee, and Mr Offord said he can't believe it's been returned. "To get it back, it restores your faith," he said. "We're busy at the moment getting organised for the muster and to have that was a distraction we didn't need. "We're going to put the old one back up and we hope to have it back up as soon as someone can clean it up." Mr Offord said the committee might still take up the Tamworth business' offer of a new sign. He assures the Leader it will be mounted more securely next time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/f5c83eaf-190c-459e-95cb-442fdcdd255c.jpg/r4_308_1629_1226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg