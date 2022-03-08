coronavirus,

A woman aged in her 90s from Newcastle was among the five people with COVID-19 who died in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday. Hunter New England Health recorded a jump in cases from the previous day - 1363, up from 961. There was also a spike in the number of people in the health district being treated in intensive care units - four, up from one a day earlier. Read also: There are 24 people with COVID-19 in Hunter New England hospitals. Of the new cases recorded up to Monday afternoon, 1138 were detected by rapid antigen tests and 225 by PCR tests. A man in his 80s from Armidale also died with the virus. NSW recorded 13,018 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period. There are 1070 people in hospital, including 43 in intensive care, across the state. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3AijacentBN9GedHCvcASxG/99f09bbc-64cb-4467-ad34-a136b28f6806.jpg/r3_0_2722_1536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg