SOMEONE has nicked the pride and joy of Bendemeer and as far as the locals are concerned, it's just not cricket. The 'Hometown of Josh Hazlewood' sign, proudly displayed at the entrance to the otherwise unassuming town off the New England Highway, has been stolen. As Australian cricket legend Josh Hazlewood signed off on a $1.44 million deal to join Royal Challengers Bangalore on the first day of the Indian Premier League auction, a thief has left his supporters at home stumped. Anne Doak, secretary of the Grey Fergie Tractor Muster Committee, said hours of fundraising went into securing the sign - all that's left is a frame and 16 screws scattered across the ground. "Anger was my initial reaction, but I'm very disappointed now - this sign had become iconic," she said. "It's just disappointing, you work so hard to make improvements and do things like this and someone thinks it's their right to take it. "It leaves a sour taste in your mouth." Read also: The committee paid for the sign in 2018 to celebrate Hazlewood's contribution to the local sporting communities. It's helped raise the profile of the village, with a population of about 500 people, and has seen travellers veer off the highway for a look at where the Australian fast bowler grew up. Hazlewood's father Trevor installed the sign himself, and believes it was likely taken by an out-of-towner, after Bendemeer hosted its rodeo at the weekend. "I've been looking in the gullies to try to find it, whether it was a jealous streak or something that made someone take it, I don't know," he said. "It's not a memento you can put on your wall - it says 'Hometown of Josh Hazlewood' on it, why would you want to have it out the back of 'woop woop'? "At least they didn't steal my frame, that's concreted in so they can't take that." The matter has been reported to local police. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/5ee01edc-7f51-4417-bf51-c4f55a77ef21_rotated_180.jpg/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg