sport, cricket,

Jye Paterson's response was immediate and unequivocal. "Definitely," he replied when asked if this was the best atmosphere he had experienced at Bective East. And why wouldn't he be upbeat? Read also: The cancellation of the final round on Saturday due to wet weather has resulted in the Bulls securing their first minor premiership in a long time. They will meet North Tamworth in the major semi-final at No 1 Oval on Saturday. Paterson was 19 years old when he was appointed Bulls captain in 2018-19. And after years of patchy form, he believes the Bulls are finally "playing to their potential". He said: "Everyone's just got a bit of confidence around them now - everyone believes that we can do it." He added: "We're a pretty close group of friends, really, through the whole side. "Everyone just has fun out on the field and we have fun after the game." In the minor semi-final, reigning premiers Old Boys will meet South Tamworth at Riverside 1. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/e3eb9dae-f7b6-4fc0-92be-521af27b30b6.jpg/r0_2_722_410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg