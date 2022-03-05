news, latest-news,

The Tigers women were run by the Western Rams in a 17-16 Country Championships thriller at Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval on Saturday. A last-minute field goal by Rams pivot Rebecca Ford broke the 16-16 deadlock and handed the home division a narrow win against a game opponent. The Tigers had led for much of the game: 2-0 early, then 8-6 after a Jess Baker try, then 16-6 after Baker scored her second. Read more: "It was frustrating," Tigers coach Mick Schmiedel said. "We led for 58 minutes but unfortunately we killed ourselves in that last 10 minutes." The Rams took advantage of Greater Northern errors and penalties to rush home with two tries and a field goal in a frenetic last 10 minutes. The Tigers were disadvantaged by a thigh injury suffered by playmaking pivot Amy Barraclough early in the game. It affected the Tigers kicking game, both in general play and for goal. Schmiedel was delighted with his side's effort, describing it as a full team effort. He believes they can only improve with more game time. WESTERN RAMS 17 (Emily Caton, Tori Canham, Demi Chapman tries; Canham and Rebecca Ford goals, Ford field goal) d GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 16 (Jessica Baker 2, Patricia Dixon tries, Lucy Prudden tries; Baker goal).

