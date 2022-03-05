news, latest-news,

The Greater Northern Tigers under-18 side finished their Laurie Daley Cup campaign similar to how they started it. The Darryl Rando-coached Tigers lost all five games in this season's Country Championships, going down 28-22 to the Western Rams at Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval on Saturday. The side had its chances, too, leading 12-0 after 25 minutes before slipping behind in the second half. Read more: Down 18-12 after Rams centre Harrison Scott scored the first of his three second-half tries, the Tigers fought back twice. Kaleb Hope's try reignited the Tigers to make it 18-18, and then Jake Clydsdale hauled three or four defenders over with him to make it 22-22 - before Scott's final try in the last minute sealed the Rams win. "It was the same again: too many mistakes in the second half," Tigers coach Darryl Rando said. "We had our chances again and they did play well. It's just been one of those seasons, one of those tournaments. We could have won at least three of our five games." He said the Tigers played well in patches and hopes the young side "learned plenty from it". WESTERN RAMS 28 (Harrison Scott 3 (48 minute, 62, 68), Tyrone Tattersall (30), Jamie Thorpe (37) tries; Nick Murphy 4 goals) ) d GREATER NORTHERN TIGERS 22 (Jasper Thistle (18), Logan Spinks (24), Kaleb Hope (55), Jake Clydsdale (64) tries; Spinks 2 goals). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

