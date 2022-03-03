news, latest-news,

THREE out of five teenage boys arrested in an exhaustive search of a riverbank at dawn will remain behind bars, after a stolen car allegedly led police on a chase on Tuesday morning. The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Tamworth Children's Court on Wednesday after spending a night in the cells. Two of the alleged offenders, a 13-year-old and 16-year-old, walked away with strict bail conditions and a stern warning from the magistrate to comply. The others, aged 13, 14 and 15, had their bids for release knocked back and were ordered to remain in custody. The serious nature of the allegations saw police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie oppose bail for the three. He told the court no conditions could combat his concerns, and submitted the alleged offending had put "the Tamworth community at risk". The 13-year-old boy who was refused bail is accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen silver Peugeot sedan. It's alleged the sedan was involved in a police pursuit which was sparked in Calala about 6:30am on Tuesday. The police case is that highway patrol officers chased the sedan through suburban streets before the pursuit was called off in South Tamworth. Officers claim they spotted the silver sedan just a short time later, dumped in a paddock off Scott Road near the western bank of the Peel River. READ ALSO: Almost a dozen cop cars swarmed the area as police, highway patrol officers and detectives combed the riverbank. Police told the Leader the five teenagers were arrested across the river on the eastern side of the bank. Officers wrapped up their search operation about 9:30am. All five boys are facing one charge each of riding in a stolen car. The 13 year-old who was refused bail is further charged with police pursuit, stealing a car and driving without ever having had a licence. The 16-year-old is also accused of assaulting a police officer. It's alleged he caused actual bodily harm to the officer by biting them on the hand in the midst of his arrest. The five cases were adjourned to next week. Police will allege the kids stole a number of cars, including the Peugeot from a Napier Street home. The boys are not charged with any break-in offences. Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader police are throwing every resource available at stemming the spate of property crime across the region. He said the five arrests were a "significant breakthrough" but investigations are still continuing. He reminded locals to lock up homes and cars, and urged service stations to check identifications in the early hours. Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

