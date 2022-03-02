news, latest-news,

FIVE TEENAGERS aged between 13 and 15 have had charges levelled against them and will front a children's court after a huge police operation near the Peel River on Tuesday morning. Police allege a 15-year-old boy bit a police officer on the hand while he was being arrested during the operation. Almost a dozen cop cars swarmed the Peel River banks near Scott Road at dawn on Tuesday, after a silver sedan suspected of being stolen allegedly sparked a police pursuit about 6:30am. Police claim highway patrol officers chased the Peugeot in Calala and continued through South Tamworth before it was called off. A short time later police said they found the silver sedan dumped in a paddock off Scott Road, near the western bank of the Peel River. Highway patrol officers, detectives and police combed the riverbank area. The search wrapped up after Oxley officers arrested two 15-year-old boys, two 13-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy on the eastern bank of the river. READ ALSO: The teenagers were taken to Tamworth police station and were questioned for most of the day, before they were each charged with being carried in a stolen car. One of the 15-year-old boys was charged with assaulting a police officer and causing actual bodily harm after the alleged bite. One of the 13-year-old boys had further allegations levelled against him of police pursuit, stealing a car and driving without ever having had a licence. Police will allege in court that the kids stole a number of cars - including the Peugeot from a Napier Street home - on Monday. Three of the teenagers - the 14 year-old, one 15-year-old and one 13-year-old - were also charged with breaching their bail. None of them were charged with breaking and entering. All five teenagers will front Tamworth Children's Court on Wednesday. Tamworth police have been throwing every resource available to them at combating the reported property crime wave and anyone with information should contact the local station or Crime Stoppers. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/75f02140-dcee-4460-98f0-d4a1c0a0e414.jpg/r3_173_5566_3316_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg