COUNTRY music icon Marge Graham has been remembered as a force of the industry after she tragically died in the Lismore flooding disaster. The 82-year-old singer-songwriter and radio presenter is among those that have lost their lives in the floods after she was found in her home in South Lismore on Tuesday. Ms Graham was a huge supporter of the Tamworth Country Music Festival. She was involved in country music radio for more than 40 years and hosted her own program called Country Breakfast. Long time friend and local country music legend Lindsay Butler OAM said Ms Graham was like family to him and she would be "sadly missed". READ ALSO: "She was very important in my life and also in the careers of a lot of people involved in country music," Mr Butler said. "She unfortunately didn't receive the accolades that she should have and that makes me very sad." Mr Butler performed and toured with Ms Graham and said she would always go out of her way to promote and play his music. Mr Butler said he had planned to catch up with Ms Graham when she came to Tamworth for the festival in April. Ms Graham dedicated her heart and soul to country music. In 2007 she ran a 24-hour broadcast to raise money for charity and was the voluntary coordinator of the Cedars Guitar Country Music Festival in Lismore for four decades. Industry veteran Shaza Leigh said she felt privileged to be part of Ms Graham's country music family. "Australian country music has lost one of its great ambassadors," Ms Leigh said. "She was so motivated and so dedicated. "She was the country music personality that basically looked after everyone." Ms Graham received the Tamworth Peel Valley Lions Club country music service award in 2019 for her contribution to the community through her association with country music. She donated the $500 she received from the award straight to her local Riding for the Disabled branch.

