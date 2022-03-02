news, latest-news,

A SHOTGUN, four rifles and a ute were allegedly stolen from a South Tamworth home in the early hours of Tuesday before police claim the vehicle was involved in a number of police chases. Oxley police were called to a house in Oak Street after reports a group had forced their way into the house while the residents were sleeping, between 11:30pm on Monday and 3:30am on Tuesday. Police allege the intruders made off with four rifles, a shotgun, ammunition, backpacks, wallets and the keys to a blue Mazda ute. The occupants were not injured, police said. READ ALSO: A group fled in the ute and a pursuit was initiated a short time later on Macgregor Street in Coledale, according to police. That chase was terminated due to safety concerns, but police claim that same ute was spotted by police and was involved in a number of pursuits through Tamworth on Tuesday. Oxley police are investigating but no charges have been laid in connection to the break-in and robbery. Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Tamworth police immediately, or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/b4d8a380-d754-4f4d-8e62-45c60683b4b7.jpg/r0_262_5713_3490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg