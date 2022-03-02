community,

THE PAIN is still raw a decade after Senior Constable David Rixon was shot and killed while simply doing his job - keeping the community safe. Family, friends and colleagues took a minute's silence to remember the man they loved as a dedicated husband, father, son, colleague and a great cop. No amount of time will ever heal the deep wounds left in the aftermath of his passing, Oxley police Superintendent Kylie Endemi said. "Our mate and his family paid the ultimate price that day, while we all bear the cost of the sacrifice of our fallen, we do not pay in equal measure," she said. "The burden falls heaviest on the family that they leave behind. "Nothing we can do will ever remove the pain of your loss, we can only hope that you are comforted in the knowledge that David's sacrifice, his courage and selfless actions will never be forgotten." The morning of March 2, 2012, started off like any other day for Tamworth highway patrol officer Senior Constable Rixon. It wasn't until he pulled over Michael Allan Jacobs for a random breath test that he was fatally shot in the chest, handcuffing his killer before he succumbed to his injuries. Read also: Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the community shares his family's pain. "Everyone can remember on that day 10 years ago what they were doing, where they were, what they were thinking on that day - and the horror that went through each and every one of us as the news started to break," he said. "That day will live with me forever, as we remember Dave for not only the job he did but the way he served his community. "He was one of nature's gentlemen." Senior Constable Rixon's memorial was held at Tamworth Police Station on Wednesday morning. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/91ac7a88-7d99-45f0-9ee5-83ff17374577.jpg/r0_235_4743_2915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg