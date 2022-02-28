news, latest-news,

TWO WOMEN charged with wielding a syringe and knife during an incident in Tamworth have been ordered to spend 18 months behind bars. Jessica Louise Bruyn and Rose Leggett have been in custody since their arrest in May last year and were handed a backdated sentence in Tamworth Local Court earlier this month. Bruyn was given a non-parole period of nine months and 17 days and was eligible for release in late February, with time served. Leggett became eligible for release earlier in February after her non-parole period was set at nine months and five days behind bars. The two offenders had what prosecuting lawyers previously described as a "somewhat uncommon charge" levelled against them after their arrest. READ ALSO: They each pleaded guilty to the allegation of stealing a car while armed, with someone in it or on it, involving circumstances of aggravation. Bruyn also admitted to one extra charge of refusing to submit to a breath test, but no further penalty was imposed. Bruyn had her sentencing delayed by a week so the magistrate who had sentenced her co-offender could also hand down her punishment. Police claimed Leggett and Bruyn were armed with a syringe and knife during an incident in Oxley Vale on May 4, last year. Police said the altercation ended with a man's car, hearing aids, phone and wallet being stolen. The pair were arrested on Duri Road the next day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/96e294cb-91cc-46b5-952c-2c1f0f001ea5.jpg/r0_118_4465_2641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg