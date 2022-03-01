news, latest-news,

A ZEALOUS plan to put the cart before the horse is hoped to bolster the agriculture industry and see serious development dollars poured into the New England North West. The National Farmers' Federation has announced the region as one of 20 Regional Development Precincts (RDP), calling on all levels of government to provide a combined $1.4 billion to fast-track infrastructure and investment. The idea is that without guaranteeing thriving communities with access to education, decent healthcare and transit, the agriculture sector will suffer, NFF president Fiona Simson said. "Our regional centres should be great places to live with affordable housing, social services, amenity and cultural opportunities - on par with that in urban Australia," she said. "There must also be career and business opportunities. "COVID-19 has exposed Australia's reliance on international imports for critical inputs, such as ag-vet products and fertiliser. Now is the time to invest seriously in the domestic manufacturing capability of our country and it just makes sense for these developments to make their home in regional Australia." Read also: The NFF has called on National Cabinet to establish a framework that includes local government, to develop a plan for 20 RDPs. The idea is for regional communities to be no more than 90 minutes from the services they need to thrive, and for businesses to have access to infrastructure to transport goods around the country and internationally. Ms Simson said the challenges of housing affordability and availability, as well as access to healthcare, were crippling country communities. "Agriculture underpins the economy and social fabric of these communities and vice versa, agriculture needs strong, well-equipped towns to provide housing, healthcare and social services for farmers and their workforce," she said. The NFF's goal is for agriculture to become a $100 billion industry by 2030. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

