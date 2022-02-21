sport, cricket,

Tamworth youngster Archie McMaster has continued his stellar season and ensured a top-of-the-table finish for the Northern Inland Bolters Under 13s side with a knock of 62 in yesterday's final game against North Coast. The last day of the Under 13s NSW Country Youth Championships got off to a rocky start as the Bolters lost the toss and were asked to bowl first. But coach Max Farmer praised the young outfit for their discipline. "It was an under-prepared wicket," Farmer said. "The toss was really important, obviously we lost it and we would've liked to bat first. But the boys went about it really well, bowled the right lines, and got early breakthroughs, which was crucial. "And then the second and third-change bowlers came on and finished the job." Armidale bowler Luke Schmude was the standout with ball in hand with a spell of 4-23, while Tamworth's Oliver Burrows also snared 3-12 as North Coast fell to 114 all out. "Central Coast were on the same points as us going into the game, so there was a chance that we might've needed to win with a bonus point depending on the result," Farmer said. "But once we realised that they weren't going to get the bonus point, I just told them to chase the total down, bat sensibly, and put the bad ball away when required." With three half-centuries in the competition prior to Sunday's knock, McMaster has been the form batter of the championship. But his unbeaten 62 came during a game in which no other player made more than 18 as McMaster almost single-handedly guided the Bolters to their most important win of the season. "I think he's a very good young cricketer, very humble, works hard with his game," Farmer said. "Often he shows off his strength, but with the wicket being as tricky as it was, he actually dug in and played a lot more sensibly ... it wasn't really a wicket where you could hit through the line of the ball, he had to work for his runs on the weekend. "I think he's going to be a very good cricketer." Including yesterday's knock, McMaster has accrued 299 runs at an average just shy of 60 throughout championships. He leads the batting charts for the competition by 82 runs and is the only player to have scored more than two half-centuries. The Bolters reached the target with five wickets remaining in 32.4 overs. It brought to a close a campaign which has met the expectations which Farmer had for his young side from the outset. "It's a very well-balanced team with a lot of very talented young kids, so I always thought we were a chance of going all the way," he said. At the age of just 18, Farmer has led his side to some awe-inspiring results with six wins and just the lone loss for the competition. It was an ideal way to announce himself on the representative coaching stage, and he said he "absolutely" aims to continue in future seasons. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/5e583c87-c048-48bc-989b-f3c9a9aecf42.jpg/r0_913_1889_1980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg