Quirindi's fairytale Connolly Cup season has another chapter to come yet after producing a stunning performance with the ball in their semi-final on Sunday to set up a match-up with Narrabri for the silverware. After scrambling their way to 97, Qurindi's hopes of ending their four decade title drought were looking a bit shaky. But, after laying the groundwork before lunch, they claimed 6-15 after the break to skittle Armidale for just 56 and book a trip out to Narrabri next Sunday. Todd Burgess, Lachie Barton and Jake Chapple did the damage, Barton again also again chipping in with some handy runs. READ ALSO: The bowlers dominated the semi-final proceedings with Nathan Trindall and Dylan Smith leading the charge for Narrabri as they beat Gywdir by six wickets. Trindall picked up where he left off at the SCG with the Northern Inland Bolters on Monday, snaring 3-13, while opening partner Smith claimed 3-17 in a 13 over burst that skipper Luke Meppem said "really broke the back of the Gwydir batting". "They bowled good line and length, Dylan especially," Meppem said. "His three wickets were all bowled." He got the ball rolling for them snagging a wicket with his fourth delivery. From there the momentum was all with Narrabri, their cause boosted by picking up Gwydir skipper Tom Groth and Luke Smith cheaply. They were the two "big wickets". In the end they could only muster 54, which was never going to be enough. The home side did have a bit of a stumble early but Shane Murphy (19) stabilised the chase before Meppem (12no) and Sid Harvey (5no) steered them to victory before lunch.

