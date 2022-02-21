news, latest-news,

Track Good 4 & rail out 3m from 1200m to WP & True the remainder 1st Race @ 2.10pm *Track Good 4 & Rail out +3m from 1200m to WP & True the Remainder: *ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00 *RACE 1 @ 2.10pm NEWHAVEN PARK COUNTRY C'SHIP QUALIFIER RACE DAY MARCH 6 MAIDEN HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 9. KIRAMEKI (Kris Lees/Dylan Gibbons a0kg; barrier 4 & 55kg - Expect: $4.00 - $4.50; My Early Rating: $2.70) Improving filly by Japanese sire Mikki isle who has shown enough in three runs so far to break through here. Was big odds a fortnight back when close-up in a much deeper country maiden, and draws to get a nice trail just off the speed peaking at the mile DANGERS: 2. Cantrell & 5. Lucky Crumpet BET PLAN: KIRAMEKI to WIN *RACE 2 @ 2.45pm THREAD EFFECTS 3YO & UP MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 3. MACKINAW (Mark Schmetzer/Ben Looker; barrier 2 & 59kg - Expect: $7.00 - $7.50; My Early Rating: $4.85) Quietly improving four-year-old who rates well here second-up this prep, despite a big price in early markets Hasn't lived up to early expectations for the stable, but the way he stuck on behind a smart winner resuming suggests he's ready for a much better campaign this time. Draws to get a soft run behind the speed, and well over the odds DANGERS: 4. Nice Water & 9. Love Marilyn BET PLAN: MACKINAW Each Way & Box Exacta: 3,4,9 *RACE 3 @ 3.20pm SKY RACING WORLD CLASS 3 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 2. THE WAYFARER (Rodney Northam/Matthew Palmer; barrier 7 & 61kg - Expect: $4.00 - $4.50; My Early Rating: $2.80) Consistent four-year-old who rarely runs a bad one over his pet trip. Tracked the speed before finishing best third-up, and while this is a bit tougher, he draws to sit just off the fence and a couple of lengths back before striking from the 300m DANGERS: 1. Step On Fire; 4. Rejinsky & 7. Kinjina BET PLAN: THE WAYFARER to WIN & Trifecta: 2,4/1,2,4,7/1,2,4,7 *RACE 4 @ 3.55pm DUTTON ELECTRICAL FILLIES & MARES BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 3. HOLY TYCOON (Todd Howlett/Andrew Gibbons; barrier 2 & 60.5kg - Expect: $2.25 - $2.40; My Early Rating: $1.85) Promising Written Tycoon filly who steps up from a dominant maiden win third-up when well backed, and can go on to win much better races. Draws to again settle just off the speed with cover, and clearly has the superior final 300m sprint. Stable has made an important key adjustment, and suspected it will be eyeing off a midweek metropolitan start if she puts this lot to the sword DANGERS: 1. Dancing Dollar; 2. Martian Queen & 4. Exolay BET PLAN: HOLY TYCOON to WIN & First Four: 3/1,2,4/1,2,4/1,2,4 *RACE 5 @ 4.35pm FURNEYS STOCK FEEDS CLASS 3 HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 3. MR SEVERINO (Sue Grills/Rory Hutchings; barrier 1 & 57kg - Expect: $3.25 - $3.60; My Early Rating: $2.34) Honest & consistent four-year-old who can go back-to-back after sweeping home to win a weaker BM 58. Hard fit after four runs back, and the rise in quality more than off-set by the inside draw and a 2kg drop in weight. Looks well treated at the weights, and just needs to edge away from the fence at the 450m DANGERS: 2. Salsa Man; 4. Vandangle & 5. Frome The Stars BET PLAN: MR SEVERINO to WIN *RACE 6 @ 5.10pm JT FOSSEY CARS & TRUCKS CLASS 1 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 1. SABIE PARK (Cody Morgan/Daniel Oldham a3kg; barrier 2 & 59.5kg - Expect: $3.00 - $3.25; My Early Rating: $2.20) Kermadec four-year-old trained on the track who will be very hard to hold out rising in distance second-up, and drawn to get a soft run right behind the speed in a race with little or no depth. Held his ground in a handy CL1 a month back, and has always raced with gaps between his runs DANGERS: 8. Storm Identity BET PLAN: Sabie Park TO WIN & Quinella: 1 & 8 *RACE 7 @ 5.50pm CONCRETE INDUSTRY SUPPLIES COLTS, GELDINGS & ENTIRES BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Top Selection: 3. DETHRONED (Cameron Crockett/Reece Jones a0kg; barrier 8 & 60kg - $4.75 - $5.00; My Early Rating: $3.10) This looks the right race for an improving three-year-old who can peak third-up. Has only been fair in two CL1 runs back at double figure odds, but much more quality and depth in those races, and he was good enough to debut in metropolitan company more than a year ago. Still lightly raced, and settles a few lengths off the speed here before producing a big final drive from the 400m DANGERS: 4. Highest Standard; 6. The Lion & 8. Kamikaze Kid BET PLAN: DETHRONED to WIN & Box Trifecta: 3,4,6,8 **My BEST EARLY BETS: R4 3. HOLY TYCOON** R5 3. MR SEVERINO** **My BEST EARLY VALUE: R2 3. MACKINAW* **My BEST EARLY EXOTICS: R3: Trifecta: 2,4/1,2,4,7/1,2,4,7 R6: QUINELLA 1 & 8

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/d490a6b9-38b5-4c40-9b24-d91ba11ec983.jpg/r19_0_1180_656_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg