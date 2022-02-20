sport, cricket,

The big shadow cast by a successful older sibling is something Dungowan teen Charlie Henderson knows well. He is the younger brother of boom rugby league prospect Mitch Henderson. Charlie, however, is fixated on blazing his own path in the sporting world. At Riverside 2 on Saturday, the 16-year-old helped City United beat West Tamworth and stay in the finals hunt. Read also: But like his elder brother, rugby league is Charlie's main sport. And also like his brother, he's a Knights signing. As Mitch, a No 6, has steered the Knights' SG Ball side to three straight wins to start the season, fellow playmaker Charlie has cooled his heels as Newcastle's Harold Matthews Cup side have played three matches. Charlie said he was "100 per cent" inspired by Mitch, but added: "I'm really just in his shadow at the moment with all the footy and stuff." He continued: "That's why I'm doing a lot of cricket and stuff, which he didn't really do. [I'm] just keeping options open, I guess, instead of just closing it all down to just footy." Charlie, a rugby union fly-half, made the NSW Combined High Schools under-16 rugby side last year. The previous year, he made the NSW CHS under-15 cricket side. This week he will resume his marathon effort to crack the Knights' Harold Matthews Cup side. His father, Peter, will drive him to Newcastle for at least two Knights training sessions. Peter knows the routine well, having done the same for 18-year-old Mitch. "A lot of travelling," Charlie said. "Dad is probably sick of it." The greatest life lesson Charlie has learned is patience - a valuable trait he has employed at the Knights this season as he pursues his "ultimate goal": playing in the NRL. "I would love to get there," he said. Charlie is juggling his Knights and City United commitments with year 11 at Farrer, where his big brother starred for the First XIII. Charlie - who described himself as organised and hard-working - will be a key cog in Farrer's NRL Schoolboy Cup campaign this season, after debuting in the side last year. "I'm really keen on it," he said of the Schoolboy Cup. At Riverside 2 on Saturday, Charlie opened the batting after Wests were routed for 67 in a one-dayer. The teen - who debuted in first grade this season - made 13 as City United finished on 5-68 in 17.1 overs. City quick Jack McVey took 3-8 off 7.1 overs. At Riverside 1, South Tamworth condemned Old Boys to a third straight loss after making 137 and then removing the reigning premiers for 111. Souths opener Mitch Smith top-scored with 44, while Old Boys off-spinner Hayden Baker took 4-20 off eight overs. Ben Middlebrook top-scored for Old Boys with 25, while Souths off-spinner Jelany Chilia took 3-29 off eight overs. In a day-night clash at No 1 Oval, Bective East beat North Tamworth by three wickets. Lincoln Peters top-scored as Norths made 9-120, before fellow opener Abel Carney made 33 as the Bulls finished on 7-121 in 37.3 overs. Redbacks quick Adam Greentree claimed 3-30 off eight overs.

