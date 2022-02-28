sport, cricket,

It has been a big couple of weeks for Narrabri teenager Sid Harvey in his cricketing journey. On Sunday he was part of the Narrabri side that won the Connolly Cup for the first time since 2000 and played a key role in the triumph, taking the key wicket of Jye Paterson and finishing with 1-7 to continue the bowling form that saw him named in the 2021/22 Merit XII (Team of the Year) for the state's premier junior club cricket competition - the AW Green Shield. The breeding ground of the likes of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc, Harvey said it was a very "flattering" accolade albeit a surprising one, especially given that it was as a bowler that he made the team. By his own admission the 16-year old considers batting the stronger part of his game, and early on in the season that was where he was really shining. READ ALSO: But thrown the new ball by his Sydney Cricket Club side, he thrived. The push he needed, he finished with 13 wickets with his left-arm medium at an average of 14.08 after announcing himself with 4-20 in his first game. From there he was a consistent wicket-taker for them, only missing out in one game. His first involvement in the competition, Harvey said it was an awesome experience. Through someone who had seen him play he was approached to play with Sydney by club head coach Dan Smith. "Initially I was hesitant with the travel," he said. "But mum and dad were really good, said lets do it." He didn't know any of the players going down there but they quickly made him welcome. The four wickets in the opening game also helped him settle in. "They had me opening the bowling, which was pretty flattering, I don't consider myself an opening bowler," Harvey conceded. The first four rounds of the competition were played before Christmas with the final three rounds and finals played in mid-January. Harvey said he started laughing when his cousin sent him a photo of the stats and there he was sitting second for the leading wickettakers. He admits he did surprise himself by how well he bowled, and spoke of the biggest difference as a bit of confidence. "After that first game I knew that I was good enough as a bowler to hold my own," he said. There is nothing in the pipeline at the moment but it has whet his appetite to venture down to Sydney again at some stage.

