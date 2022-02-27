sport, cricket,

Abel Carney knows what it feels like when a premiership win hits you like a shot of adrenaline and then settles deep within you, forever a companion to your other cherished memories. As a longtime integral cog in the Old Boys machine, the wicketkeeper was part of multiple premiership successes. Now the veteran is back at his junior club, where he made his first-grade debut all those years ago. Read also: And on Saturday, he was back behind the stumps as Bective East stayed atop the table with a five-wicket win over fourth-placed South Tamworth in a low-scoring Twenty20 clash at Riverside 1. With one round remaining before the finals, they lead North Tamworth by four points and third-placed Old Boys by six points. After years of struggle, the Bulls will finish minor premiers if they beat last-placed City United at Riverside 2 on Saturday. The Bulls have surged up the ladder after four consecutive wins. "We're all getting on fairly well," Carney said. "There's just a good atmosphere around the joint at the moment. "The boys are putting in plenty of effort ... It sort of helps in the field when you're all getting on and playing for each other." South Tamworth were routed for 41 after electing to bat. Will Burke and Ben Taylor snared 3-6 and 3-15, respectively, with the Bective then finishing on 5-42 off 14.1 overs. Taylor top-scored (12 not out). Carney said "for sure" when asked if the atmosphere at Bective East was similar to what he had experienced at Old Boys. "It's a similar sort of thing ... you get that bit of a winning taste and it makes it worthwhile turning up on a Saturday," he said. At Riverside 5, Old Boys snapped a three-game losing sequence with a 24-run win over City United. Old Boys finished on 2-171. Opener Daniel Bryant blasted a 39-ball 65 that included three sixes and six fours, while No 3 Hayden Baker's 37-ball 60 was dotted with five sixes and four boundaries. In reply, City lost nine wickets reaching 147. Callum Henry clubbed a 50-ball 65 not out that resplendent with six sixes and three fours. Bryant and his brother, Matt, both took two wickets - with Matt also striking a 22-ball 26 not out. At Riverside 3, North Tamworth beat West Tamworth by seven wickets. After removing Wests for 63, Norths finished on 3-64 off 17.5 overs. Kyle Brown claimed 3-12 for the Redbacks.

