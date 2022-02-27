sport, cricket,

Narrabri skipper Luke Meppem knew going into Sunday's Connolly Cup final he had probably the best opening bowling partnership in the zone at his disposal. And Nathan Trindall and Dylan Smith lived up to that billing, quickly destroying Quirindi's hopes of a history-making win. The Cinderella story of this year's competition, they were looking to win the silverware for the first time since 1981. Narrabri were themselves chasing a drought-breaking triumph with their last Connolly Cup success coming back in 2000. They'd had a couple of attempts since most recently the 2018/19 season when they were beaten by Tamworth Blue in the final. READ ALSO: On Sunday they were on top from the moment Meppem won the toss and had no hesitation in sending Quirindi in, with Trindall striking in just the second over. "The wicket had plenty of moisture in it thanks to the rain Thursday and Friday," Meppem said. "I thought with our bowling attack that was our best chance, to get into them early while there was a bit in it." Even he though didn't dream of having them 3-3. "The wicket was doing a bit but they (Smith and Trindall) just bowled really good areas to start and just choked them down," Meppem said. The updates on the Quirindi Cricket Facebook page wouldn't have made welcome reading for those following their progress from afar as the wickets tumbled. They often made mention of Trindall's bowling particularly, the term 'peaches' (a reference to a peach of a delivery) popping up a few times. "He was moving it a bit, he hit the top of off (stump) three times," Meppem noted. The quick went on to claim 6-19 as Quirindi were routed for just 50, Jye Paterson (13) and skipper Aaron King (10) the only batsmen to make double figures. Smith didn't enjoy the wicket success of his opening partner but gave nothing away finishing with 1-4 from his six overs. Jade Lees (2-6) and young gun Sid Harvey (1-7) picked up the other wickets. Needing pretty much a miracle, Jake Chapple gave Quirindi a slim hope with a couple of early wickets but the home side batted through to 2-31 at lunch and then quickly ticked off the required remaining runs. Cooper Brayshaw finished unbeaten on 24 and with Hadley Sevil (7no) saw the Pink Slugs to victory in the 21st over with eight wickets in hand. With the squad that he had, Meppem had been confident of their chances going into the season. "We've got that core group that's been together for a while and a few younger guys coming through that are pretty handy in Bernard ( O'Connor) and Sid (Harvey)," he said. Will Ford also got a bit of exposure to senior rep cricket playing in the semi-final. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/a30369a9-62cc-42d7-84bb-c9e2eccfb20e_rotated_180.jpg/r0_536_4032_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg