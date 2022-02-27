news, latest-news,

For 80 minutes on Saturday afternoon, Mitchell Doring's main responsibility in life was steering the Greater Northern Tigers around Jack Woolaston Oval. But after the Tigers had beaten the Knights 48-10 in a Country Championships opener, Doring slipped back into dad mode as he embraced the most important thing to him: his family. Read also: In September, the Manilla concreter and his partner Breanna Todd welcomed their third child - little Ella's arrival expanding their brood to three girls. She is the kid sister of Thea, 5, and Mila, 4. "They bring so much joy to my life," Doring said of his family. "They're always behind me, supporting me every step of the way. So it makes it easy for me." Little girls grow into teenage girls, people keep warning the 26-year-old. "But I'm not thinking about that right now," he said. "I'm just enjoying my life with my family, and enjoying great footy." As a rugby league captain, Doring has led men from a young age. He was obviously a father at a young age, too. This year, he will captain-coach Manilla following their elevation to first grade. A whole town is willing him and his charges to be successful. In short, Doring is used to feeling the weight of responsibility. "It's a bit hectic, to be honest, at the moment," he said of his life. "But me and my partner make things work. I give her a lot of credit; she's just amazing ... and it makes my job easy when I come home." Wearing the No 7, Doring was superb against the Newcastle and Maitland Region Knights - and was rewarded with a late runaway try.

