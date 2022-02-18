sport, cricket,

Mitchell Swain was his usual direct self, pulling no punches as he described Old Boys' form as "very, very bad" ahead of a crucial clash against South Tamworth at Riverside 1 on Saturday. Old Boys' first-year captain described the side's past two matches - which they lost - as "probably the two worst games of cricket that we've played in the last eight years, fielding and bowling wise". "We've been very, very bad - and teams have put a fair few runs on us," he said, adding: "We know where we've got to be better." Read also: The reigning three-time premiers are coming off a 65-run one-day loss to Bective East, which followed a 44-run loss to West Tamworth. Despite that, Old Boys sit second on the ladder - two points behind North Tamworth with three rounds remaining before the finals. Swain said Old Boys - winners of seven of the past eight premierships - were "rebuilding as a club and as a side". "When you're a club on the rebuild," he said, "you've got to accept that you're gonna have some losses like that [against Bective and Wests] and try and be better." Swain said it was "exciting for Tamworth cricket that we're not blowing teams out of the park any more, [that] we're not winning consistently all the time". "And that's probably good for the comp, if I'm being realistic," he added. Fifth-placed South Tamworth have only won three matches this season, but are just three points behind fourth-placed West Tamworth. Swain believes that Souths "are actually the best team in the comp" on their day. He said: "They've got a lot of experience, a lot of very good hitters of the ball - and they've got Bryan Warren and Jelany [Chilia] ... a couple of really good bowlers." Elsewhere on Saturday, Wests and City United meet at Riverside 2 and Bective and Norths clash at No 1 Oval.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/c2983ed5-5c50-4a48-b0eb-63f81d6d06bf.jpg/r0_58_528_356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg