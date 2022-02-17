news, latest-news,

A picture of Josh McCulloch being mobbed by childhood friends, after his stunning Muay Thai pro debut on Saturday, captured more than just mateship. As the 21-year-old's friends would know, the picture also captured sacrifice. Ever since the Tamworthian walked into Chaffey's Blackbelt Academy after a 2014 science-lab accident at Tamworth High left him with third-degree burns and in need of a confidence boost, he has been wholly devoted to an ancient sport that punishes those who dare treat it lightly. Read also: So for McCulloch, no alcohol was consumed to mark his first-round, head-kick knockout of Newcastle's Nathan Jones at Shellharbour on Saturday night. Throughout his formative years, and now into early adulthood, the teetotaler has shunned partying while embracing a dedication to the cause: becoming world champion. On Thursday, McCulloch spoke of "all the parties" he had missed in pursuit of that lofty goal. He also missed his year 10 gradation because it clashed with a fight. "I kept telling them [his friends] that I was so grateful that they made the effort to get up to one of my fights," McCulloch said of their attendance at Shellharbour. "It was," he added, "the best way it could have went with the fight, to be able to show [them] everything that I've worked on." In short, he said it was "awesome". The spectacular dismantling of Jones has elevated McCulloch's profile in the sport. His next fight is against the Gold Coast's Jayden Staiti in Brisbane on March 19. It will be for the Rise Championship lightweight national title. Staiti has 15 wins and seven loss in his 22 bouts. McCulloch - who has 17 wins, two losses and two draws - was back in the gym on Monday to prepare for he fight, but still found time to savour the attention he received after beating Jones. "It's been a pretty good week," he said. "A lot of text messages [and] heaps of new followers on my Instagram page."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/e6b30677-eaa3-4985-8a5d-ea71edfe5fdd.jpg/r0_238_701_634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg