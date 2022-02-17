2022 Quirindi Cup: Paul Perry's three-pronged assault on feature race
Newcastle trainer Paul Perry will attempt to win a fourth Quirindi Cup in five years on Friday.
The "great supporter" of the $50,000 feature race (1600m) has three horses in the field: Theo Legion, Dodecanese and Surjin.
Theo Legion - a four-year-old gelding to be ridden by Mikayla Weir - was the second favourite at $4.20 (TAB fixed odds).
The favourite was the Cody Morgan-trained Acrophobic (Jackson Searle) at $3.40.
Perry won last year's Quirindi Cup with Nothing Too Hard, after the race was transferred to Scone due to rain.
The Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager, Ted Wilkinson, said: "Paul Perry's a great supporter of all of our race meetings, as is [fellow Newcastle trainer] Kris Lees.
"And then, of course, you've got all your Hunter North West trainers."
Wilkinson added: "He's [Perry] been a loyal supporter for a long, long time. And we really appreciate his support."
