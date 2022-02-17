news, latest-news,

Newcastle trainer Paul Perry will attempt to win a fourth Quirindi Cup in five years on Friday. The "great supporter" of the $50,000 feature race (1600m) has three horses in the field: Theo Legion, Dodecanese and Surjin. Theo Legion - a four-year-old gelding to be ridden by Mikayla Weir - was the second favourite at $4.20 (TAB fixed odds). Read also: The favourite was the Cody Morgan-trained Acrophobic (Jackson Searle) at $3.40. Perry won last year's Quirindi Cup with Nothing Too Hard, after the race was transferred to Scone due to rain. The Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager, Ted Wilkinson, said: "Paul Perry's a great supporter of all of our race meetings, as is [fellow Newcastle trainer] Kris Lees. "And then, of course, you've got all your Hunter North West trainers." Wilkinson added: "He's [Perry] been a loyal supporter for a long, long time. And we really appreciate his support."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/101bef03-43fb-4406-a995-7e7932cf67af.jpg/r0_141_6016_3540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg