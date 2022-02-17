KMSC swimmers 'super-excited' for Country Championships

news, latest-news,

When the 10 Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club swimmers attend this weekend's Country Championships, their focus will be firmly on producing the best performances they can. In this regard, club coach Graham Johnstone said, personal bests and state times would be the primary motivator for his students. Also read: "[The] swimmers are super-excited and keen to do well after training extremely well this season," Johnstone told the Leader in an email. "We will have four relays as well as individual swims for the swimmers. Relay swimmers are really keen to do well after doing an exceptional job at the recent NE and NW Area Champs." The Area Championships, held over the weekend of February 5 and 6, produced one individual champion and two runners-up for the KMSC, which bodes well for the club which has four relays and individual swims for its swimmers. One of the young stars to watch, Johnstone said, will be nine-year-old Thomas McDougall, who has been "going great guns" and will be competing in the 10s and 11s divisions for his events. Of the 10 who will attend the championships, which are scheduled to take place at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre between Friday and Sunday, five have been before, and five are new to the competition. The swimmers competing out of the KMSC are:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/c91d8b33-ca67-4863-b31f-68382389db32.jpg/r0_936_3000_2631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg