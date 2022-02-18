news, latest-news,

A LANDHOLDER has discovered 400 litres of diesel fuel has been stolen from two vehicles on a property at Hanging Rock. The NSW Police Rural Crime Investigation Team is looking into the reported theft. The team said the fuel was reported stolen from the property on Barry Road sometime between the 11th and 14th of February. Police believe the person responsible siphoned 200 litres of diesel from a Caterpillar roller and a grader owned by the landholder, which were on the property at the time. Read also: Officers have urged anyone with information about the theft to come forward. Anyone who may have seen vehicles in the area at the time of the theft or may have dashcam footage from the Barry Road area have been asked to contact Kootingal Police Station on 5778 5410 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/a06ee471-67c4-44de-9aca-93cc12d7280b.jpg/r0_232_4564_2811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg