news, latest-news,

A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after he was run over by a four-tonne truck on a construction site on Wednesday afternoon. Ambulance paramedics were urgently called to a construction site, about 30km north of Moree, just before 5pm after reports a heavy truck had backed over a 67-year-old man. The man reportedly suffered serious chest injuries and was treated at the scene before being rushed to Moree hospital to the waiting Westpac rescue helicopter and its critical care team. READ ALSO: The chopper staff helped stabilise the man for transport and he was then airlifted to a Gold Coast hospital for specialist medical treatment. A spokesperson from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said the 67-year-old was in a serious condition at the time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/6ee219db-616c-4389-ac7e-c73f86ea84ca.jpeg/r10_690_4022_2957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg