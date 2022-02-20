community,

RENOWNED Tamworth bush poetry reciter Robyn Christmas will make her mark at the Scone Literary Festival when it returns in March. While the festival won't go ahead in its traditional form, organisers have adapted to COVID-19 and are instead planning an informal outdoor picnic. The event may look slightly different, but the quality remains the same with regional authors, novelists and poets ready to share their work. Known as the national champion reciter of Banjo Paterson's famous 'The Man from Snowy River', Tamworth poet Robyn Christmas will perform at the bush poets' breakfast. Being able to bring the words of other people to life is what Ms Christmas said she loved about being a reciter. READ ALSO: "You can put yourself in the story and you can create characters," she said. "Poetry brings out people's emotions, I like feeling those emotions of other people." As a speech and drama teacher, Ms Christmas said she was excited to see the new young talent, especially year 11 poet Emily Granger. "I'm thrilled the festival is having more interest from younger people who are writing and reciting." What organisers are terming a 'lite' festival, the event is scheduled to be held on March 12 and 13. Scone Literary Festival president, Janie Jordan, said the committee was hoping to go ahead with a bigger event later this year, but the scaled-back March edition would be nothing short of amazing. "We're absolutely delighted to be able to stage an event that will be fun, safe and we're sure it will be just as lively as previous schedules," Ms Jordan said. "Our authors are not only great writers, but also good raconteurs, who will share their stories in a fabulous, relaxed environment where everyone can get 'up front, close and personal." Other headline guests include Newcastle based author Joanne Fedler and Glen Innes debut novelist Michael Burge. Tickets can be purchased at www.sconeliteraryfestival.com.au/events/2022-scone-literary-festival/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/e313685b-3397-481b-ba26-18cfae0b7160_rotated_90.jpg/r0_94_1898_1166_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg