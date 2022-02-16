community,

A RURAL block of land the local council owns has become hot property as offers from potential tenants flood in. Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) purchased the land at Westdale known as Abbeylands in 2003. In the past, it has been used for stock agistment, a council spokeswoman said. "Council has been approached by a number of parties regarding the vacant council-owned land in the Westdale precinct known as 'Abbeylands'," she said. "Due to the high level of inquiry, an expression of interest is the standard process to ensure that the public is aware of any potential lease or part sale of the land, and to enable all appropriate proposals to be considered by council." The council wants expressions of interest from businesses that are capable of activating the land under the zoning rules. That could include a winery cellar door, houses, farm buildings, intensive plant agriculture, a kiosk or landscaping material supplies. Read also: It could also welcome light industries such as markets, plant nurseries, roadside stalls and rural worker dwellings. Applicants will have to set out how the proposed use will be consistent with other developments in the area. They will also need to outline exactly how it will benefit the community and provide better outcomes for residents. Businesses that are interested in leasing the property will be required to give examples of their previous experience. Expressions of interest are open until March 3 at 11am.

