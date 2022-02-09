community,

A small-town high school student has been nominated for one of the state's biggest awards for giving her time to lead local volunteers. Loomberah year 12 student Tahlia Barwick has been shortlisted as a finalist for a prestigious 2022 7News Young Achiever Award. Janelle Tongue said she put Tahlia's name forward in the community service category, because she had done so much for the Loomberah community. READ MORE: "She's a very genuine, giving person who just has really outstanding leadership qualities and she knows how to present herself," she said. "She's got a lot of insight and sensitivity towards people." Ms Tongue said Tahlia often volunteered to lead teams of young people at Loomberah community events. The Calrossy Anglican School student, said she has also volunteered time at the Tamworth youth council and the NSW youth advisory council. Her application also mentioned Project Paper Hearts, which aimed to connect the community through encouraging people to write letters to people in aged care facilities, during the pandemic. Ms Barwick said she was "very honoured" to be nominated for the award. "It's really nice that there are people out there who are looking out for that kind of thing. It means a lot to me," she said. It has yet to sink in that she could win the ultimate gong and be chosen as the 2022 Young Achiever of the Year at a gala presentation dinner on on Friday, 13 May 2022, in Sydney. "The nomination's still a surprise. It'd be incredible if that was the case," she said. Ms Tongue believes Tahlia has a fair chance of winning. "I just think she's a fine example for not only the young people of Loomberah, but Tamworth and beyond." The awards, which have run since 2014, are open to anyone 29 years old or younger. There will be both section winners and an overall winner announced in May. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/89601b6f-b0c4-45b7-9cb0-2bbf1a3d3f86.jpg/r3_109_5449_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg